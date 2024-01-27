Eagles Skate Past Silver Knights, 3-2, in Overtime

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Colorado Eagles, 3-2, in overtime on Friday night at The Dollar Loan Center.

Colorado opened the scoring on a power-play goal by winger Oskar Olausson. The Eagles then took a 2-0 advantage on a goal from Callahan Burke.

The Silver Knights cut the lead in half with a power-play goal from Adam Cracknell at 5:56 in the second period. Quinney held the puck in the high slot before passing it to Cracknell, who buried the one-timer. Daniil Miromanov also recorded an assist on the play.

Henderson tied the game just over three minutes into the third period on Cracknell's second tally of the game. He deflected a point shot from Tyler Benson that found its way into the top corner of the net. Miromanov also picked up his second point of the night on the goal.

The Eagles sealed a victory in overtime with Olausson's second goal of the night.

The Silver Knights are back in action tomorrow night at The Dollar Loan Center. They'll take on the Colorado Eagles for the second consecutive night.

