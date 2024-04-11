San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls are proud to announce that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has named Travis Howe as the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Diego community during the 2023-24 season.
Since signing with the club in 2022-23, Howe quickly endeared himself to San Diego, becoming a fan favorite overnight. While his rugged style of play on the ice intimidates opponents, his off the ice personality can quickly bring a smile to all around him. Howe is always one of the first to sign up for community events and is willing to jump in everywhere the team needs him.
This season alone, Howe has participated in hospital visits, rink visits, special hockey team practices, as well as San Diego Gulls Foundation outings such as Gulls Night at Rady Children's Hospital Ice Rink, Gulls Bowling Night, and the Gulls Golf Classic. While his daunting size can be frightening at first, kids and families quickly warm up to him as he becomes the "giant teddy bear" that he's been described as around the hockey ops staff, or "dad" to some of the younger players on the team.
In addition to his off-ice contributions, Howe set a new AHL career-high in games played this season, appearing in 40 games for the Gulls in 2023-24. The Hull, Mass. native collected his first AHL point and assist Oct. 15 at Ontario. He signed a one-year contract extension April 3 to stay in San Diego through at least the 2024-25 AHL season.
Howe is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024
- Roadrunners Televising Saturday's Game on MY 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ethan Cardwell Named San Jose Barracuda 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Brendan Perlini Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Zach Metsa Named Amerks' 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Name Michael Callahan Team Winner of 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Lane Pederson Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Wouters Named Abbotsford AHL Man of the Year for Second Consecutive Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Cameron Hebig Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Man of the Year Award: Adam Brooks - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Daniel Walcott Named IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Jacob Larsson Named Belleville Sens 2024 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Akil Thomas Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Dysin Mayo Named Silver Knights 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brendan Gaunce Named Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Massie Named Hershey's 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Bardreau Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kale Howarth Named IceHogs Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Jack St. Ivany Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Josiah Didier Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Berard Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 11th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lobdell Family Grants VIP Experience to Community Charities at Syracuse Crunch Games April 12 & 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Doubles-up on Bakersfield, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Hold off Reign - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Win Pacific Division, Earn First Round Bye in Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cardwell Scores Twice In Seesaw Win Over Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Double-up on Condors, 4-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract
- San Diego Doubles-up on Bakersfield, 4-2
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Nikita Nesterenko to San Diego
- Roadrunners Take Down Gulls, 3-2