Lane Pederson Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Lane Pederson has been named the Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year, selected for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2023-24 season.

In his first season with the Condors, Pederson partnered with 107.9 KUZZ Radio during the holidays for their annual KUZZ Cares for Kids program. Through the program, Pederson rallied his teammates and through his generosity, provided gifts and experiences to a local family of eight during the holidays.

Pederson joins 31 other team representatives across the American Hockey League as a finalist for the Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

