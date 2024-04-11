Dansk Named AHL Man of the Year Team Winner

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Oscar Dansk is getting a tip of the helmet.

The AHL has announced team winners of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year awards, selected by their respective clubs for their outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations this season.

Wranglers Goaltender Oscar Dansk has been chosen for a third time in his AHL career, and second straight year with Calgary. The 30-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden is in his second season with the Flames organization. He has done many things for the community throughout his pro career including auctioning off a custom goalie mask with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House.

From this list of finalists, representatives from IOA/American Specialty and the AHL will choose the winner of the 2023-24 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. The AHL's annual Man of the Year award is named after the late Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 at the age of 24 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupré, an AHL All-Star in 1995, played four seasons with the Hershey Bears and also skated in 35 National Hockey League games with the Philadelphia Flyers.

