Jacob Larsson Named Belleville Sens 2024 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that Jacob Larsson has been named the Club's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions across the Bay of Quinte community and beyond, during the 2023-24 season.

The 26-year-old defenseman from Ljungby, Sweden has set new career bests in goals, assists, and points this season, while also playing a significant role in the Club's community programming. Larsson was a constant fixture in the Club's Sens in School program, sharing his story with students across the Bay of Quinte Region, and he's also the first in line when it comes to helping with other community events and fan-engagement initiatives, while always bringing his trademark upbeat attitude and personality.

"This is a very well-deserved honour for Jacob. He and his wife Nathalie have truly embraced the Belleville community and are a big part of the culture we're trying to forge within the organization," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness. "He sets a great example for our prospects with the way he carries himself as a professional every single day."

As the Belleville Sens nominee, Larsson is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honouring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The League award is named after former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star Yanick Dupré, who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia and recognizes the community efforts of AHL players.

This year's other finalists include:

Chase Wouters, Abbotsford Canucks (2nd career selection)

Lane Pederson, Bakersfield Condors (1st)

Cole Bardreau, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

Oscar Dansk, Calgary Wranglers (3rd)

Brendan Perlini, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

Dominic Franco, Chicago Wolves (2nd)

Brendan Gaunce, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

Cameron Hughes, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

Brad Hunt, Colorado Eagles (1st)

Josiah Didier, Grand Rapids Griffins (2nd)

Brett Berard, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

Dysin Mayo, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

Jake Massie, Hershey Bears (1st)

Kale Kessy, Iowa Wild (2nd)

Lucas Condotta, Laval Rocket (2nd)

Adam Brooks, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2nd)

Jimmy Oligny, Manitoba Moose (5th)

Troy Grosenick, Milwaukee Admirals (3rd)

Akil Thomas, Ontario Reign (1st)

Michael Callahan, Providence Bruins (1st)

Zach Metsa, Rochester Americans (1st)

Kale Howarth, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

Travis Howe, San Diego Gulls (1st)

Ethan Cardwell, San Jose Barracuda (1st)

Drew Callin, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

Daniel Walcott, Syracuse Crunch (5th)

Curtis McKenzie, Texas Stars (2nd)

Joseph Blandisi, Toronto Marlies (1st)

Cameron Hebig, Tucson Roadrunners (1st)

Joe Gambardella, Utica Comets (1st)

Jack St. Ivany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans can also click the following links for more information on season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships, or send an email to tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.