Cardwell Scores Twice In Seesaw Win Over Knights

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (21-33-9-4) and Henderson Silver Knights (27-33-3-5) exchanged leads five times on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena, but a late shorthanded goal from Ethan Cardwell turned out to be the difference in a 6-5 Barracuda win.

In the win, Cardwell notched his first multi-goal game of his career and is now up to a team-high 23. Nathan Todd (1+2=3) and Danil Gushchin (1+2=3) each finished with three points and rank first and second on the team in scoring.

After the Knights were called for the first penalty of the game at 8:18, just 17 seconds later, Jack Thompson blasted a point shot and Cole Cassels (11) tipped it in to open the scoring. On the Barracuda's second power play, it was Henderson who was able to score as Jonas Rondbjerg (9) ripped in a Byron Froese pass at 14:33.

In the second, the Knights would take their first lead as Jakub Brabenec (6) snapped a shot from between the circles past Magnus Chrona while on the power play at 5:01. After the HSK took their first lead, the Barracuda would real off the next three goals. First, on the PP, Gushchin would seem a pass to the backdoor for Todd (19) who directed it in. Then, Todd would spot Tristen Robins (6) who worked in on net on a partial breakaway and snuck a short side shot past Jesper Vikman at 14:09. With under a minute left in the second, Cardwell (22) would complete the three-goal period by going five-hole on Vikman while carrying the puck down the right wing.

The Knights would counter in the third by scoring three unanswered goals themselves. Daniil Chayka (1) would snipe in his first goal in 67 games and then Mason Morelli (11) would tie it at 2:40. Nearly three minutes later, Morelli (12) would score again as he wrapped in the go-ahead goal at 5:29. Down by a goal, the Barracuda would once again fight back and at 12:02, Gushchin went upstairs from atop the right circle to tie it at 5-5. Two and a half minutes later, while shorthanded, the Barracuda would recapture its lead when Cardwell followed up his own shot and beat Vikman on the short side.

The Barracuda close out the home portion of their season on Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.) and celebrate fan appreciation weekend versus the Texas Stars at Tech CU Arena. On Friday, the first 1,500 fans will get a Frenzy bobblehead, and on Saturday, the first 1,000 fans will receive a team photo. For more info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

