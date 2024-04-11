Dysin Mayo Named Silver Knights 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, April 11, that defenseman Dysin Mayo has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Henderson community during the 2023-24 season.
In his eighth pro season, and second with the Silver Knights, Mayo has been a constant presence in Silver Knights community initiatives. A leader on and off the ice, Mayo has participated in numerous autograph signings and fan functions.
Mayo was among a group of Silver Knights players who organized and attended a visit to Ronald McDonald House earlier this season and made meals for families. In January, Mayo paid a visit to the patients at the Cystic Fibrosis Center of Southern Nevada.
The Silver Knights provided gifts for a family in need during the Christmas season, and Mayo went above and beyond to provide the family with two bicycles and hundreds of dollars of clothing.
"From the moment Dysin joined our organization, we understood we were getting a player who cared deeply about his teammates and deeply about the members of his community," said General Manager Tim Speltz. "He never misses an opportunity to make a positive impact for our fans, and that makes him a special person in Henderson."
Mayo is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
