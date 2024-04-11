Grosenick Named Admirals Man of the Year

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are proud to announce that Brookfield native Troy Grosenick has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Milwaukee community during the 2023-24 season.

Returning to his hometown team for the first time in three seasons, Grosenick jumped right back into the community spirit. He was one of the Celebrity Waiters for a Prevent Blindness of Wisconsin event that raised almost $100,000, he was one of several players to who donated money to purchase presents for kids at the Ronald McDonald House and made multiple visits to local hockey rinks to work with youth teams.

Troy also served as the spokesperson for After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD), a Milwaukee-based charity that provides free, one-to-one support for anyone impacted by breast cancer, and was featured in their advertising and social media.

Troy also visited Children's Hospital of Wisconsin to play Pictionary and knee hockey and was the go-to player for post-game meet-and-greets with fans and never turned down a chance to sign an autograph. He also helped to prepare meals at Ronald McDonald and was a fixture at the Admirals Try Hockey Event that was held in conjunction with Boys & Girls Clubs of Milwaukee.

Grosenick is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year, which he won with the Admirals back in 2020.

The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.