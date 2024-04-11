Roadrunners Televising Saturday's Game on MY 18

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will televise their game in Southern Arizona on Saturday, April 13th when they host the Colorado Eagles from Tucson Arena on the team's Official TV Station My 18 (KTTU). Coverage begins the same time as puck drop at 7:00 p.m. MST.

The "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny brings the play-by-play to the TV while Arizona Daily Star Sports Editor Brett Fera will provide Color Commentary between the benches during game action.

FOX11 and My18 are the Official Television Stations of the Tucson Roadrunners with My18 serving as the television Home of the Roadrunners. During every week with a Roadrunners Saturday home game, Fox 11 broadcasts a "Watch & Win" ticket giveaway contest all week long during their 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. morning news.

Roadrunners Warm-Up and Postgame host Jonathon Schaffer will deliver radio play-by-play on Fox Sports 1450AM, iHeartRadio and AHLtv while TucsonRoadrunners.com's Brad Koerner will serve as the on-ice reporter for intermission interviews.

All iHeartRadio Tucson stations and Fox Sports 1450 AM provide Roadrunners Daily and Weekly Elements all season including: Roadrunners Reports Monday-Friday, Roadrunners Hockey Weekend every Wednesday; plus Roadrunners Happy Hour every Tuesday at 5 p.m. exclusively on Fox Sports 1450AM.

The Roadrunners sit at second place in the Pacific Division with a 39-23-3-2 record and 83 points in a tie breaker over the Ontario Reign. Tucson is just two points ahead of the Colorado Eagles who are in fourth place in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners open the weekend Friday at 7 p.m. hosting Colorado.

American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

