San Diego Doubles-up on Bakersfield, 4-2

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-2 Wednesday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. The Gulls earned points in three of four games against the Condors this season (2-1-1-0). San Diego's overall record now stands at 25-32-8-1.

Chase De Leo scored his 14th and 15th goals, his third multi-goal performance this season. De Leo skated in his 223rd game as a Gull Wednesday night, becoming San Diego's all-time leader in games played. He now has 15-32=37 points on the season.

Andrew Agozzino netted his 21st and 22nd (ENG) goals of the season, his third multi-goal game on the campaign. He now co-leads Gulls skaters in goals alongside Glenn Gawdin. Agozzino has 8-7=15 points across his last 13 games.

Glenn Gawdin tallied two assists, his fifth multi-point effort since the start of March. He has 6-10=16 points in 15 games in that span.

Sam Colangelo earned two assists, his second multi-point outing in his first four AHL appearances (1-3=4).

Sasha Pastujov picked up an assist, giving him helpers in back-to-back games. He now has points in nine of his last 11 games (4-5=9).

Calle Clang stopped 22-of-24 shots to earn his 10th win of the season.

The San Diego Gulls will face the Ontario Reign for the final time in the 2023-24 season on Friday at Toyota Arena (7 p.m. PDT; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Chase De Leo

On becoming the Gulls' all-time leader in games played:

It's awesome. It's humbling and it's a privilege to wear this jersey as much as I have. I definitely don't take it for granted every time I pull the jersey over my head. It's exciting and just being able to represent hockey in Southern California, that's kind of what I was brought on this earth to do. I've been playing now since I was three years old and to be able to spend a lot of time in Southern California and represent this organization means everything to me, and I certainly don't take it for granted.

On tonight's win over Bakersfield:

It was a great game. I thought first period, we were all over them. Second period, they had a push back and then third period, I thought we finished strong. I thought it was a complete effort. (Gulls goaltender Calle Clang) had a great game for us in there just top to bottom. It was just fun for me to be back out there.

On the team's defense:

That's important. Obviously, they're a great team, especially in the O-zone. A lot of movement. A few of their players are very dynamic, like to hold onto the puck, so certainly tested our defense and our system in our D zone, and we were ready for the challenge. I think that's kind of why we had some offense is because we played so well defensively. I feel like that's a lot, but if we play like that most nights, I think we'll be good. Excited to be back and stay healthy and keep it rolling to the finish.

On veterans getting the job done offensively:

I think that's our job. I think that we get paid to come here and be leaders and create offense and be game changers and make a difference. When I'm out with the injury, obviously it's not ideal. It's not fun. So, whenever I am able to be back out there, it's my job and I take pride in that and just do whatever I can to help the team win games just like those other guys do.

On finishing the season strong:

We're not just waiting this one out until the season end. We still have work to do and like I said, we're getting paid to do a job and that doesn't end until after April so we got to keep showing up night in and night out. Earn our paychecks and show that we belong and want to be here.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Bakersfield:

It's fun to watch the puck go in the net early... pretty strong team effort. Bakersfield has a lot of weapons, they are very threatening from line, to line, to line. Thought we did a good job staying disciplined, staying out of the penalty box for the most part, and I thought that our team defended well. I thought we made them have to put pucks in and we broke the puck out reasonably well and kept it reasonably simple. I thought that the team effort today was great.

On the team's discipline tonight:

I think that the way we played today, we weren't chasing too much. Felt like we were in control and on top of a lot of the play. That will eliminate some of the risk that comes from that. We know that they've got a very strong power play, we know that they've had success against us, so certainly that's a focus. But then, the next part is how do you manage the risk? And when we can make a lot of good decisions with the puck and continually be on top of their speed, you know, you're not running the risk as often.

On the team's defense:

They've got a lot of crazy motion. There's five people that just start moving everywhere and so it puts your coverage and the discipline of your coverage to the test. And then, the real deal is that you have layers underneath it, so if somebody does get beat, because they have good one-on-one skill, that the next guy is ready to help. I thought that's where we did a good job today for the most part. It certainly wasn't perfect, they put us to the test, but when we needed him, Calle had the answer.

On finishing the season strong:

Not a lot of time to be able to stay connected mentally, but for every opportunity, that's our goal, is that we can show up and have a great team effort and try to keep learning, try to keep growing, try to keep getting better. We have a nice formula right now that we've got to just keep our foot on the gas.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.