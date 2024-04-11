Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night

Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Sunday, April 21, 2024 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 5 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 4 p.m. for the general public, 3:45 p.m. for season-ticket members).

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank: Fans will receive a mystery bag filled with different promotional giveaway items from this year and previous seasons.

"Put A Lid On It" Bike Giveaway: Seven-year-old Hudson Bird of Hudsonville will receive a new bike during the second intermission, courtesy of the Griffins' "Put A Lid On It" helmet safety program presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. His name was chosen at random from several hundred children who visited griffinshockey.com during the past year and made a pledge to always wear their helmets when riding bikes. For more information on the program or to make a helmet pledge, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit .

Post-Game Autograph Session: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $17 (regularly $23), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $20 (regularly $26), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $24 (regularly $29). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Sunday is Fun Day: Enjoy $1 small Pepsi drinks and $1 small ice cream cups from 4-6 p.m.

