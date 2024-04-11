Drew Callin Named T-Birds' Man of the Year
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are proud to announce that Drew Callin has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Springfield community during the 2023-24 season.
A fixture in the community at each stop along his hockey career, Callin took his commitment even further during the 2023-24 season, his third in Springfield. At Callin's request, the T-Birds' business staff resumed their meaningful partnership with the Springfield City Library this past winter by reinstating its literacy program, Boomer's Reading Club. On five separate after-school afternoons at five different regional branches of the Library, Callin, a teammate, and Thunderbirds mascot Boomer, took time from their days to share in storytime with young readers and fans, which also included one-on-one meet-and-greet time and art and craft activities. Callin, the son of a longtime school teacher in Wisconsin, also imparted his lifelong love of reading to program visitors.
The Thunderbirds Foundation echoed its support of Callin and Boomer's Reading Club by donating school supplies and other resources to each Springfield City Library branch visited during the program.
Callin's involvement was not limited to just the library, either, as the veteran forward was also a staple at youth hockey programs throughout the region, including the Jr. Thunderbirds and Pioneer Valley Lightning. It was not uncommon to see Callin at multiple functions outside the MassMutual Center any given week. Callin was also one of a group of T-Birds players who visited the 104th Fighter Wing at Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport to show support for our area military personnel ahead of the team's annual Military Appreciation Night.
Callin is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.
Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds' Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brown and Zmolek to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Honor the Screw City this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Grosenick Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Evan Nause Rejoins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Televising Saturday's Game on MY 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ethan Cardwell Named San Jose Barracuda 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Brendan Perlini Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Zach Metsa Named Amerks' 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Name Michael Callahan Team Winner of 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Lane Pederson Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Wouters Named Abbotsford AHL Man of the Year for Second Consecutive Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Cameron Hebig Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Man of the Year Award: Adam Brooks - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Daniel Walcott Named IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Jacob Larsson Named Belleville Sens 2024 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Akil Thomas Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Dysin Mayo Named Silver Knights 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brendan Gaunce Named Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Massie Named Hershey's 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Bardreau Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kale Howarth Named IceHogs Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Jack St. Ivany Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Josiah Didier Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Berard Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 11th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lobdell Family Grants VIP Experience to Community Charities at Syracuse Crunch Games April 12 & 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Doubles-up on Bakersfield, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Hold off Reign - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Win Pacific Division, Earn First Round Bye in Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cardwell Scores Twice In Seesaw Win Over Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Double-up on Condors, 4-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.