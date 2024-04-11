Cameron Hebig Named Roadrunners Man of the Year

Tucson Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig skates with fans

(Tucson Roadrunners)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners are proud to announce that forward Cameron Hebig has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Tucson community during the 2023-24 season. (Additional Photos Attached)

In this fourth year with the Roadrunners, Hebig has become a familiar resident of Downtown Tucson and in the Southern Arizona Community. He has appeared as a regular guest instructor at Junior Roadrunners practices and at several public skates both inside Tucson Arena and outdoors at TCC Holiday Ice.

Hebig annually leads Roadrunners players in volunteer hours and is always eager to get involved. Since joining Tucson at the start of the 2020-2021 season, the 27-year-old leads the Roadrunners with 221 games played and is third in scoring with 35 goals and 44 assists for 79 points.

The Roadrunner is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League on Thursday, May 5.

Roadrunners record through 67 games: 39-23-3-2, second place in the Pacific Division, third place in the Western Conference.

Hockey This Weekend At Tucson Arena

Friday, April 12: Tucson vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13: Tucson vs Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners return home for a huge two-game series with playoff implications against the Colorado Eagles; a team who Tucson has not seen since the 8th and 9th of December. The Roadrunners have a tiebreaker lead for second place in the Pacific Division while Colorado sits at fourth just two points behind Tucson.

