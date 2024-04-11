Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters clinched their fourth American Hockey League Calder Cup Playoffs appearance in franchise history with tonight's win over the Laval Rocket. The Monsters' playoff opponent, game dates, start times and locations will be announced at a later date.
There are three ways for fans to secure Monsters Playoff Tickets NOW:
2024 Playoff + Home Opener Bundle - Buy tickets to Home Playoff Game 1 and receive the 2024-25 season Home Opener for FREE (equal number of tickets)! This offer is available for a limited time only and fans can secure their tickets by visiting HERE.
2024 Monsters Playoff Pack - Get the same great seats to all potential playoff games at a discounted rate. Fans can sign up now to lock in seats for all the exciting Calder Cup Playoff action by visiting HERE.
2024 Playoff + Monsters Hockey Club - Sign up for a Monsters Hockey Club membership and receive Home Playoff Game 1 FREE! Click HERE to join the Monsters Hockey Club today.
Single game tickets for the first home playoff game will go on sale soon. Sign-up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting 'PLAYOFFS' to 30594 to be notified when single game tickets will go on sale and stay up to date on all the latest Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information by visiting clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
The Monsters are part of Rock Entertainment Group. In addition to the Monsters, Rock Entertainment Group also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA, the Cleveland Charge of the NBA G League, Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League, the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland, and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers' training and development center in Independence, Ohio.
- ClevelandMonsters.com -
