Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro from Rockford
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled defenseman Ethan Del Mastro from the Rockford IceHogs.
Del Mastro, 21, has appeared in 66 games with the IceHogs during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 37 points (7G, 30A). His 30 assists share 10th among all AHL defensemen. Del Mastro's 30 helpers also rank second among all Rockford skaters, while his 37 points rank fourth on the team. Additionally, he represented the IceHogs at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.
The Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators tomorrow at the United Center at 7:30 p.m. CT.
The IceHogs are in action tomorrow night at Van Andel Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffins with puck drop at 6 p.m. CT.
