Ethan Cardwell Named San Jose Barracuda 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







The San Jose Barracuda are proud to announce that Ethan Cardwell has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the San Jose community during the 2023-24 season.

Cardwell, a rookie forward for the Barracuda, has quickly become a fan favorite during his short time within the organization. The grandson of former NHLer Steve Cardwell, and son of former AHLer Justin Cardwell, Ethan knows how important it is to ingratiate yourself within the community and amongst the fans.

His outgoing personality and kind disposition have drawn young and old Barracuda fans to him from the very start. Every time the team held an event for the public, a community group, or season ticket holders, Cardwell was more than happy to attend, taking it upon himself to interact with everyone there.

While he participated in multiple events, including taking calls for Bay Country's St. Jude radiothon and walked in the Silicon Valley Pride, his involvement in the team's Spanish Heritage Celebration, Tigres Del Mar, might have been the most impactful. Both himself and fellow teammate Tristen Robins attended The Mexican Heritage Plaza in San Jose to learn more about the rich and diverse Spanish and Latinx community in San Jose. His willingness and enthusiasm to learn more were evident and came through as honest and authentic. Because of that enthusiasm, he has helped introduce the sport of hockey to members of the community who might not otherwise be interested in the game.

Cardwell is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

