T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Ryan Smith to a professional tryout (PTO).

Smith, 27, has already set professional career highs this season in goals (27) and points (50) over 69 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. The Roanoke, Va. native has skated in 212 ECHL games, posting 54 goals and 65 assists.

Before turning pro, Smith skated in four collegiate seasons with the University of Maine, where he accumulated 35 points over 126 games. He made his AHL debut with the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 season, skating in a pair of games with Springfield.

Smith and the Thunderbirds return to action on Friday night to begin a three-game weekend in Hartford against the Wolf Pack. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the XL Center.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2023-24 season by calling (413)-739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.