Game Day: CGY vs ABB
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers are home for the first time in April when they host Abbotsford for a two-game set tonight (TICKETS) and tomorrow (TICKETS).
Calgary (35-25-5-3) is coming off a 5-2 loss to Bakersfield on Saturday night. They sit in seventh in the Pacific Division with four games to go and could jump the Canucks tonight with a win.
The Wranglers still have an outside chance at home-ice in the first round. They are currently three points back of Colorado for fourth in the division, but the Eagles do have two games in hand.
Puck drop: 7 p.m. MT.
Head-2-Head:
The Wranglers have won five-of-eight matchups against the Canucks this season.
Abbotsford however, took their last meeting on Feb. 19 by a score of 4-2.
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka
Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.
Klapka heads into the two-game set leading the Wranglers in points with 44 (21 goals) this season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024
- The Canucks Open Their 4-Game Series Against The Wranglers With A 3-1 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dansk Named AHL Man of the Year Team Winner - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Re-Assign Jaden Lipinski to Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day: CGY vs ABB - Calgary Wranglers
- Cleveland Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Clinch Playoff Berth with 6-4 Win Over Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Home Finale vs. San Diego to Air Live on KVVB - Ontario Reign
- Drew Callin Named T-Birds' Man of the Year - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Brown and Zmolek to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs Honor the Screw City this Saturday - Rockford IceHogs
- Grosenick Named Admirals Man of the Year - Milwaukee Admirals
- Evan Nause Rejoins Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Roadrunners Televising Saturday's Game on MY 18 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ethan Cardwell Named San Jose Barracuda 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Jose Barracuda
- Brendan Perlini Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community - Charlotte Checkers
- Zach Metsa Named Amerks' 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Rochester Americans
- Providence Bruins Name Michael Callahan Team Winner of 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Providence Bruins
- Lane Pederson Named Condors IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Bakersfield Condors
- Wouters Named Abbotsford AHL Man of the Year for Second Consecutive Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Cameron Hebig Named Roadrunners Man of the Year - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phantoms Man of the Year Award: Adam Brooks - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Daniel Walcott Named IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Syracuse Crunch
- Jacob Larsson Named Belleville Sens 2024 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Belleville Senators
- Akil Thomas Named Ontario's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Ontario Reign
- Dysin Mayo Named Silver Knights 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Henderson Silver Knights
- Brendan Gaunce Named Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Travis Howe as Club's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Massie Named Hershey's 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Hershey Bears
- 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Team Award Winners Announced - AHL
- Bardreau Named Bridgeport's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Bridgeport Islanders
- Kale Howarth Named IceHogs Man of the Year - Rockford IceHogs
- Jack St. Ivany Named Penguins' IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Oligny Named Moose 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - Manitoba Moose
- Josiah Didier Honored as Griffins' Man of the Year - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brett Berard Named Wolf Pack's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award Winner - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Sam Colangelo to Two-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 11th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Lobdell Family Grants VIP Experience to Community Charities at Syracuse Crunch Games April 12 & 13 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Del Mastro from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Sign F Ryan Smith to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Griffins Conclude Regular Season with Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Doubles-up on Bakersfield, 4-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds Hold off Reign - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Win Pacific Division, Earn First Round Bye in Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cardwell Scores Twice In Seesaw Win Over Knights - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Double-up on Condors, 4-2 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.