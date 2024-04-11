Game Day: CGY vs ABB

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are home for the first time in April when they host Abbotsford for a two-game set tonight (TICKETS) and tomorrow (TICKETS).

Calgary (35-25-5-3) is coming off a 5-2 loss to Bakersfield on Saturday night. They sit in seventh in the Pacific Division with four games to go and could jump the Canucks tonight with a win.

The Wranglers still have an outside chance at home-ice in the first round. They are currently three points back of Colorado for fourth in the division, but the Eagles do have two games in hand.

Puck drop: 7 p.m. MT.

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers have won five-of-eight matchups against the Canucks this season.

Abbotsford however, took their last meeting on Feb. 19 by a score of 4-2.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka

Keep your eye on Adam Klapka tonight.

Klapka heads into the two-game set leading the Wranglers in points with 44 (21 goals) this season.

