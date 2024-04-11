Lobdell Family Grants VIP Experience to Community Charities at Syracuse Crunch Games April 12 & 13
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch Mental Health Campaign premier partner, The Lobdell Family, has donated two game day suites to local nonprofit organizations for the Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 Crunch games as part of their ongoing commitment to advocacy in the community.
The selected nonprofits are the Syracuse Challenger Baseball Program and David's Refuge. Syracuse Challenger Baseball Program is the largest and oldest team of its kind in the country with over 230 players with developmental, physical, and emotional disabilities. David's Refuge provides support to parents and guardians of children with special needs or life-threatening medical conditions, offering them respite and renewal in their caregiving roles.
The Syracuse Challenger Baseball Program will have 16 members in attendance at the April 12 game when the Crunch host the Toronto Marlies. Deserving dads from David's Refuge will then attend on April 13 when the Marlies are back in town, courtesy of the Lobdell Family.
"Vinny Lobdell's generosity knows no bounds," Challenger Baseball Executive Director Dom Cambareri said. "His support for initiatives like this demonstrates his unwavering commitment to our community. We are excited for what lies ahead, including the development of the Carrier Park Superfield, which will provide invaluable resources for our organization and the families we serve."
"The response from deserving dads for a night at the Crunch was overwhelming," said David's Refuge Executive Director Kate Houck. "We're grateful to the Lobdell Family and Syracuse Crunch CFO Vance Lederman for providing an additional 10 seats for our group."
"We are thrilled about the opportunity for our dads to enjoy a night out at the Crunch game," said Matt Willis, a David's Refuge father. "This gesture from The Lobdell Family speaks volumes about their commitment to supporting families facing challenges."
