Reign Home Finale vs. San Diego to Air Live on KVVB

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign and Victor Valley Broadcasting announced that Friday's Reign game at Toyota Arena vs. the San Diego Gulls on April 12 will air live on KVVB Channel 33.1 in the High Desert.

The broadcast will begin at 7 p.m. before the puck drops for the eighth and final edition of the 2023-24 SoCal Series presented by DigAlert.

"We're excited to partner with Victor Valley Broadcasting and provide another opportunity for our fans in the High Desert to watch Friday's rivalry game," said Reign Senior Vice President Nate Downer.

The game will feature the team's two voices Josh Schaefer and Jared Shafran on play-by-play and color commentary.

"We are thrilled to welcome the excitement of Ontario Reign hockey to our viewers," said Tom Bogdis, Operations Manager for Victor Valley Broadcasting. "We look forward to showcasing the team's talent on the air and servicing Reign fans in the Victor Valley."

Ontario has clinched a spot in the AHL's upcoming 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, which begins later this month. More details about the Reign's first round schedule will be announced soon.

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now.

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.