Providence Bruins Name Michael Callahan Team Winner of 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today, April 11, that Michael Callahan has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Providence community during the 2023-24 season.

Callahan, 24, demonstrated exceptional commitment to the community of greater Providence this season. The Franklin, Mass., native became a well-recognized figure through his active participation away from the rink.

One stop on this year's community tour for the Providence Bruins was the Quonset Air National Guard Base, where Callahan made his second appearance in the last two seasons. The defenseman also purchased toys to donate to Hasbro Children's' Hospital, before delivering them just in time for the holiday season.

Other visits for Callahan included the Hotel for Homeless Dogs to play with the sheltered animals, another visit to Hasbro Children's hospital to drop off the stuffed animals from the Teddy Bear Toss game, and the Providence Public Safety Complex to meet firefighters and police officers ahead of First Responders Weekend .

Jeff Hagan, President of the Providence Bruins and PSE Agency, is appreciative of Callahan's involvement away from the ice this season.

"Michael has been an outstanding representative for our organization in the community this season," said Hagan. "The example he sets for his teammates on the importance of community involvement is paramount for a professional hockey organization."

Callahan is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

