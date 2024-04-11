Evan Nause Rejoins Checkers

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Evan Nause is headed back to the Queen City, as the Panthers prospect has been assigned from the Florida Everblades to Charlotte.

The 21-year-old has five points (0g, 5a) in 28 games at the ECHL level this season. He has also appeared in eight games for the Checkers thus far - most recently on Dec. 8 - and earned one assist along the way.

A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2021, Nause is in his first pro season. Last season he captured a Memorial Cup with Quebec.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.