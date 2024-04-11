Evan Nause Rejoins Checkers
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Evan Nause is headed back to the Queen City, as the Panthers prospect has been assigned from the Florida Everblades to Charlotte.
The 21-year-old has five points (0g, 5a) in 28 games at the ECHL level this season. He has also appeared in eight games for the Checkers thus far - most recently on Dec. 8 - and earned one assist along the way.
A second-round pick by the Panthers in 2021, Nause is in his first pro season. Last season he captured a Memorial Cup with Quebec.
