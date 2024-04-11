Firebirds Win Pacific Division, Earn First Round Bye in Calder Cup Playoffs

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-1. With the win, the Firebirds have secured the top spot in the Pacific Division and earn a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

After a physical first period went goalless, the Firebirds turned to their powerplay to break the ice. Devin Shore moved the puck from behind the net to Max McCormick, making no mistake to beat Aaron Dell for his 31st goal of the season, a new Firebirds' single-season franchise record. Kole Lind earned his career-high 63rd point with the secondary assist.

The line of Devin Shore, Kole Lind, and Max McCormick got to work again, converting on a 3-on-1 offensive rush. Shore finished off the play with his sixth goal of the season at 10:50. John Hayden was tripped on a breakaway, setting up just the second penalty shot in Firebirds' history. Hayden made a quick move and beat Dell between the legs to score his 14th of the season, making it 3-0.

Reign forward Tyler Madden scored at 9:19 of the third period, spoiling Chris Driedger's shutout bid, cutting the Firebirds' lead to 3-1. Madden's goal was his 15th of the year and came in his 200th professional hockey game.

The Firebirds outshot the Reign 33-30. Driedger earned his 24th win of the season and his eighth consecutive victory.

The win moves Coachella Valley's record to 44-14-5-4. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 1-for-3 and the penalty kill went 3-for-3.

