Gulls Double-up on Condors, 4-2
April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Wright scores his 12th goal of his rookie season as Condors come up short at home.
The Bakersfield Condors (37-27-4, 78pts) could not overcome an early deficit and fell 4-2 to the San Diego Gulls (25-32-9, 59pts) on Wednesday. Cameron Wright (12th) and Philip Broberg (4th) scored for the Condors. Seth Griffith extended his point streak to nine games (3g-11a) with an assist.
Bakersfield's penalty kill was 1/1 and has killed off 58 of the opponents last 60 power plays since March 4.
UP NEXT: The Condors are in Coachella Valley Friday at 7 p.m. on AHLTV, iHeartRadio, and AM 800 Fox Sports Radio.
