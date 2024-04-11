Firebirds Hold off Reign

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds (44-14-5-4) used a three-goal second period to skate past the Ontario Reign (38-22-3-4) Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by a final score of 3-1.

While playing in his 200th career game, Tyler Madden scored the lone goal of the evening for Ontario in a losing effort, also recording his 100th career point with his 15th tally of the year. Aaron Dell stopped 30 shots in goal for the Reign in a losing effort.

Date: April 10, 2024

Venue: Acrisure Arena - Palm Desert, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final ONT 0 0 1 1 CV 0 3 0 3

Shots PP ONT 30 0/3 CV 33 1/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP

Three Stars -

1. Devin Shore (CV)

2. Max McCormick (CV)

3. Kole Lind (CV)

W: Chris Driedger

L: Aaron Dell

Next Game: Friday, April 12 vs. San Diego Gulls | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

