Brendan Perlini Named Checkers Man of the Year in the Community

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are proud to announce that Brendan Perlini has been named the team's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Charlotte community during the 2023-24 season.

Throughout the season, Perlini, who has military connections in his family, has supported local veterans in a number of ways. Most notably, his dish won the top prize at the team's annual Chopped Challenge cooking event, which resulted in a $5,000 donation to Charlotte Vet Center, his charity of choice that offers confidential counseling to veterans, service members and their families at no cost.

Additionally, Perlini has donated game tickets to the Charlotte Vet Center throughout the season and worked with the Checkers game presentation team to showcase the group members at a game earlier in the year. He has also gone out of his way to call attention to the cause in various media interviews.

Perlini is now one of 32 finalists to become the 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year, to whom the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award is presented.

