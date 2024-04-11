Wouters Named Abbotsford AHL Man of the Year for Second Consecutive Season

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to announce that Chase Wouters has been named the club's 2023-24 IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The Canucks' captain has been selected for a second consecutive season as the club's nominee for the coveted Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, for his outstanding contributions to the city of Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley community.

Now in his third season with the Canucks and second as captain, Wouters has continued to provide his time and leadership with local charitable organizations in the city of Abbotsford and beyond. Wouters has notably volunteered with the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society preparing lunch for children in local schools, as well as visited local patients at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre. Wouters spearheaded the Abbotsford Canucks' participation for a third consecutive season in the Archway Christmas Neighbour program, where players sponsored families in need during the holidays. Collectively, the group spent over $5,000 of their own money shopping for, wrapping, and delivering gifts to families across Abbotsford.

In addition to these initiatives, Wouters has also participated in the Abbotsford Canucks KidsPlay Skate, helping over 100 youth learn to skate along with his teammates at Abbotsford Centre. He participated in the Stick and Skate Social program, an event that provides women of any skill level to be introduced to and try the sport of hockey.

Chase Wouters is now one of 32 finalists for the AHL's 2023-24 Yanick Dupré Memorial Award, honoring the overall IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year. The league award is named after the former Hershey Bears forward and AHL All-Star who died in 1997 following a 16-month battle with leukemia. The winner of the Yanick Dupré Memorial Award will be announced by the American Hockey League later this month.

