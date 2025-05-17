Abbotsford Canucks Shut Out Colorado Eagles With A 2-0 Win In Game 1

May 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks opened the Pacific Division Finals on home ice against the Colorado Eagles, aiming to set the tone early in the series. Artūrs Šilovs got the nod in net once again for Abbotsford, facing off against Colorado's Trent Miner.

The opening period was a tight, physical battle as both teams spent the first 20 minutes feeling each other out. Shots were limited on both ends, and while each side took a penalty, neither power play could convert. Goaltending was the story early, with both Šilovs and Miner standing tall to keep the game scoreless heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw Abbotsford begin to generate more momentum, especially after successfully killing off another penalty. The Canucks sustained offensive pressure, and their efforts finally paid off with just under five minutes to play in the frame. After Wyatt Aamodt was called for a penalty, Abbotsford went to work on the power play. Sammy Blais found Ty Mueller in the slot, and Mueller made no mistake, ripping a shot past Miner to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead. The remainder of the period continued with back-and-forth action, but Abbotsford held their lead heading into the third.

With just a one-goal margin, the final frame was a defensive match. Both teams tightened up, with few clean chances allowed. As the clock ticked down, Abbotsford faced late pressure after Linus Karlsson took a penalty with just over three minutes to go. The Eagles pulled Miner for the extra attacker, creating a 6-on-4 advantage. But the Canucks stayed composed and held firm. With just five seconds left, Victor Mancini sealed the deal, chasing down the puck and scoring into the empty net to secure the 2-0 win.

Šilovs was perfect once again, earning his second consecutive shutout and sending Abbotsford to a crucial Game 1 victory.

The teams will face off again on Sunday in Abbotsford for Game 2-the final home game before the series shifts to Loveland, Colorado.







American Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2025

Abbotsford Canucks Shut Out Colorado Eagles With A 2-0 Win In Game 1 - Abbotsford Canucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.