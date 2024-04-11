IceHogs Honor the Screw City this Saturday

April 11, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will transform into the Screw City IceHogs for the third time this season for this Saturday night's 7 p.m. game against the Milwaukee Admirals. The IceHogs will wear special Screw City jerseys for the game and fans can shop the team store for unique Screw City apparel and collectibles.

As part of the celebration, Screw City Jeeps 815 will have a group of approximately 50 local jeep owners displaying their jeeps on Main Street outside of the BMO Center from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Screw City pre-game celebration will include beer, soda, and chips available for purchase and music provided by Screw City Night media partners 95.3 The Bull and 104.9 The X. Fans attending the game Saturday night are encouraged to stop by this pre-game event to check out the fleet of Screw City jeeps outside the BMO Center.

About Screw City IceHogs

To honor the region's rich manufacturing history, and the uniqueness of Rockford's "Screw City" nickname, the Rockford IceHogs have adopted the Screw City IceHogs moniker as an 'alternate identity" that includes a unique logo and jersey that pays homage to Rockford's deep history of manufacturing screws. Beginning in 2022-23, the IceHogs have worn special Screw City jerseys for select home games at the BMO Center in celebration of Rockford's heritage in manufacturing.

About Screw City Jeeps 815

Screw City Jeeps 815 is a family friendly Jeep group that is dedicated to providing a fun, energetic, active, and friendly atmosphere to its members. Most members reside in Northern Illinois with some members from Wisconsin and other parts of Illinois. The group participates in off-roading, parades, meet ups, and other fun events in the 8-1-5.

