Rush Legend Danny Battochio Added as Emergency Backup

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender Danny Battochio

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender Danny Battochio(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that Goaltending Coach Danny Battochio has been added to the roster as an emergency backup goaltender.

Battochio played seven of his eight professional seasons for the Rush. During his career in Rapid City he appeared in 253 games and registered a career record of 131-81-21with a 2.61 goals against average and .912 save percentage. He helped backstop Rapid City to the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup Championship during his rookie year in the 2009-10 season, going 28-5-6 with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage, winning Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

A native of Lively, Ontario, Battochio remained in Rapid City following the conclusion of his playing career and is now the team's goaltending coach. He is also a co-owner of and the goaltending coach for the NA3HL Badlands Sabres. Battochio's number 30 was retired by the Rush in March of 2018, but he will wear it for Rapid City this weekend. Fans can purchase raffle tickets for his game-used jersey at the Singh Contracting Guest Services table during Saturday night's game.

The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Friday night is Wilderness Night, presented by Hart Ranch Camping Resort. Saturday night is First Responders Night, presented by Loyal Plumbing. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.