Thunder Comeback Falls Short in OT vs. Idaho

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







BOISE, ID - Darren Brady scored with 24 seconds left in overtime to propel Idaho past Wichita, 3-2, on Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Garrett Schmitz and Alex Peters provided the scoring for the Thunder. Jake Theut made 37 saves in the losing effort.

Both teams battled back-and-forth in the first 10 minutes of the game. Mason Mitchell gave the Steelheads a 1-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the period. Darren Brady sent a pass through the slot and he tipped it past Theut.

Schmitz tied the game at 6:15 of the second with a power play goal. He intercepted a clearing attempt and fired a wrist shot past Jake Kupsky for his eighth of the year.

Early in the third, Ryan Dmowski tallied his 23rd of the season when he came down on a two-on-one and beat Theut to the far side to make it 2-1.

At 12:27, Cam Clarke found Peters in the slot and he beat Kupsky to tie the game at two.

In overtime, the two teams combined for seven shots on net. Billy Exell had a chance to end it with 45 seconds left in the extra session. He stole the puck near the Thunder line, came in on a breakaway and was stopped by Kupsky.

Brady scored the game winner at 6:36. He took advantage of a unfortunate break when Clarke caught an edge in the slot. He skated through the middle and beat Theut with a wrist shot for the win.

Wichita has power play goals in back-to-back games and killed off all four chances for the Steelheads.

Schmitz has goals in back-to-back contests. Peters tallied his seventh of the year and has points in five-straight (4g, 4a). Crinella has three points in his last two outings.

The Thunder plays Idaho for the final time this season tomorrow night at 8:10 p.m. CST.

