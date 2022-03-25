Bennett Tallies 1st Pro Hat Trick, Kaczperski 1st Pro Shutout in 5-0 Win
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - Kris Bennett earned his first professional hat trick and Corbin Kaczperski shut out the Cincinnati Cyclones, 5-0, Friday at Xtream Arena. All three of Bennett's goals came in the first period; it was a natural hat trick as he scored three straight goals on his first three shots of the game in an 8:26 span. The goals gave Iowa a 4-0 lead after one. It was the first home hat trick for the Heartlanders and the second in team history (Jake Smith, 1/9 at Rapid City).
Bennett leads the ECHL in goals with 32. The shutout was the first of Kaczperski's professional career and the first in Heartlanders history. He finished with 29 saves and received his tenth win of the season, most on the team.
With the win, the Heartlanders tied Kalamazoo for fifth place in the division. Iowa trails Cincinnati by five points for third place and Wheeling by four points for fourth.
Cole Stallard and Ryan Kuffner also got in on the scoring action, sandwiching Bennett's "natty hatty." Stallard's goal opened the scoring, a chaotic shot at net front. It was his 11th of the season, and the team's first power-play goal in three games.
Bennett's three goals came in a ten-minute span to blow the game open. His first came on a snipe from the left circle. He rebounded a Zach White shot in the crease and sent it in to put Iowa up three. His third came on a breakaway with no one around him.
Kuffner's score was a laser from the left circle, his 50th point of the season, second most on the team.
Sean Bonar was the starting goalie for the Cyclones but was replaced after the first period. He took the loss, allowing four goals while making 14 saves. Michael Houser, who came in in relief, stopped 20 of 21.
The Heartlanders went 2-for-4 on the power play and killed the Cyclones four opportunities.
The Heartlanders complete a three-game home stand Mar. 26 and hosts Cincinnati again for First Responders Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. All puck drops this week are at 7:00 p.m.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
