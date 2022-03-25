K-Wings' Studs Are Duds, Nailers Prevail at Home
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-29-0-0) battled in the first, but fell behind in the second period for good and lost to the Wheeling Nailers (32-28-2-0) on Friday at WesBanco Arena, 4-1.
The anticipated rematch from last Sunday went to the home team in convincing fashion, as Wheeling came with the A-game from the start.
It took just a 1:28 for the Nailers to crack the scoreboard, and they scored two more goals in the second to take control the rest of the way out.
Kalamazoo's lone bright spot came in the first via a shorthanded goal by Erik Bradford (16) to tie the game 1-1 at the 7:15 mark. K-Wings defenseman Jeremy Masella (3) stood up the Wheeling power play on a zone entry, slinging Tanner Sorenson (31) and Bradford in all alone for the score.
Wheeling added its fourth goal in the third to round out the scoring on the night.
Trevor Gorsuch (19-20-0-0) made 32 saves in the loss, and the K-Wings offense was held to just 14 shots on goal in the contest.
The K-Wings now head to Fort Wayne (33-20-6-1) for a matchup with the Komets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
