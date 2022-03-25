Americans Open Series in Toledo with 4-3 Win

Josh Winquist of the Allen Americans celebrates a goal

Toledo, Walleye - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Toledo Walleye on Friday night by a score of 4-3, in front of a packed house of 7,441 at the Huntington Center.

Branden Troock opened the scoring for Allen at 1:41 of the opening period, his 18th of the season. Troock had one of his best night's in an Allen sweater with two goals and an assist with just three shots on net. Troock added his second of the night in the second period and assisted on Spencer Asuchak's 22nd of the season.

"Our line was flying tonight," said Troock. "We have a lot of speed on our line, and if they give us the room, we're going to make them pay. It's a great start to the series, but we have two more games to win."

Luke Peressini was spectacular again stopping 41 shots in the victory. The reigning Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week picked up his 9th win on the season.

Spencer Asuchak (22) and Josh Winquist (10) also scored for the Americans, who improved to 2-0 lifetime against the Walleye.

There were no penalties in the game, which took just under two and a half hours to play. The same two teams battle it out on Saturday night in Ohio. The puck drops at 6:15 pm CST on Saturday night.

