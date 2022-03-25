Stingrays Sign Forward Kevin O'Neil

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of forward Kevin O'Neil out of the University of Connecticut. O'Neil joins teammates Jonny Evans and Carter Turnbull as Huskies who signed with South Carolina this week.

O'Neil, 24, spent the beginning of this season with the Huskies, recording 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 36 games for the University of Connecticut. Before joining the Huskies, the native of Latham, NY played three seasons at Yale University where he scored 17 goals and added 27 assists for 44 points in his first three years of collegiate hockey.

Prior to college, O'Neil played three years of High School Prep with Albany Academy, tallying 137 points (46 goals, 91 assists) in 91 games before making his way to junior hockey with the Madison Capitols and Fargo Force of the USHL. In one season in the USHL, O'Neil scored 14 goals and assisted on 21 more marks in 57 games during the 2016-17 campaign.

