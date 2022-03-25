Royals Open Two-Game Series at Home vs. Admirals

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals react after a goal against the Norfolk Admirals

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals react after a goal against the Norfolk Admirals(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Norfolk Admirals Friday, Mar. 25th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the eighth of nine meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Admirals have won one of their last five games while the Royals have won five of their last seven games.

Reading defeated Norfolk in their last meeting, 4-2, on Wednesday, Mar. 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena. Multi-point games from Trevor Gooch (2 G's) and Garrett Cecere (1 G/ 1 A) propelled the Royals over the Admirals on the road. Reading is 5-0-2-0 this season against Norfolk and have won the last four meetings.

Erik Jesberger previews the game on Mar. 25, 2022.

Reading opened the scoring just over a minute into the game on a give-and-go feed between Trevor Gooch and Patrick Bajkov tallied Gooch's first of two goals in the game. Brayden Low's extended Reading's lead with a shorthanded goal on a breakaway. Dangling the puck from his forehand to his backhand, the Royals' alternative captain beat Dylan Wells in the Admirals' net with a backhand shot.

Norfolk answered with two power play goals off the sticks of Greg Betzold and Alex Tonge to tie the game in the second period. Cecere jolted Reading into the lead for good with a slapshot from the blue line that beat Wells high-glove side for his third goal of the season.

Gooch applied cushion to Reading's lead with an insurance goal 1:14 into the final period of regulation. Gooch's second goal of the game made for his seventh multi-point game of the season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their first of two-straight games against Norfolk. Reading hoists a 36-14-6-2 record with a .690 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .664 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .517 point percentage while Trois-Rivières and Maine are tied for fourth place with .500 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .441 point percentage in 59 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

MENTAL HEALTH/RECOVERY NIGHT - 3/25/22

A portion of ticket sales will benefit organizations that support mental health

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT - 3/26/22

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Philipp Grubauer bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Barbers on the concourse

Specialty jersey

Slapshot's birthday/Mascot Madness

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

BATTLE OF THE BADGES - 3/27/22

Badges Game - 11:30 a.m.

First Responders Night

Faith and Family Night

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Team trading cards giveaway

Specialty jersey

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First Responders)

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.