Kile, Kim Headed Back to Maine

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners received two keys pieces from American Hockey League clubs on Friday, as forward Alex Kile and defenseman Michael Kim were both reassigned to Maine. Kile was playing for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms while Kim had been with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kile began this season on the Mariners injured reserve list and debuted on December 29th, 2021. He scored four goals in the game and quickly caught fire, putting up 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in seven contests. On January 13th, he was loaned to Lehigh Valley. In 16 games for the Phantoms, Kile has three goals and two assists. Kile has been a part of the Mariners since the beginning of the franchise, starting in June of 2018 when he became the first player to sign a contract with the organization. He was the Mariners leading scorer in 2019-20, with 51 points in 57 games.

Michael Kim has been up and down between Springfield and the Mariners all season, playing 26 games in the AHL and 20 in Maine. Kim's most recent ECHL stint was a six-game stretch from mid to late February when he scored one goal and added four assists. In total, he has two goals and 10 assists for the Mariners this season. With the Thunderbirds, he has no goals and seven assists.

The Mariners host the Newfoundland Growlers for three games this weekend presented by Oakhurst Dairy, starting Friday night at 7:15 PM with "Friday Night Fishin'" and a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 popcorn, $2 hot dogs and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the 2nd period. Former Mariners forward Dillan Fox will also be in the building, signing autographs. Saturday night is the return of the "Maine Wild Blueberries" featuring specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned off. Game time is 6 PM. Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

