Carolina on My Mind: Lions' Southern Trek Continues
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions are in North Charleston, South Carolina to take on the Stingrays in game number one of a three-game series. It marks the first time this season that head coach Éric Bélanger and his players will be facing off against the South Carolinians. The Stingrays sport a 20-35-6 record (13th place in the Eastern Conference), while the Lions are currently 25-25-3 (9th place in the Eastern Conference).
The Lions' road trip began with a stop in Greenville, South Carolina for a game against the Swamp Rabbits. The home side garnered the two points in a tight contest that ended 2-1. The Lions were playing without William Leblanc, Cédric Montminy and Shawn St-Amant. Unfortunately, St-Amant will be lost to the team for the rest of the regular season as a result of being struck in the face with a puck.
The Lions hope to regain their winning ways when they hit the North Charleston Coliseum ice tonight. Puck drop against the South Carolina Stingrays is 7:05 p.m.
Players to watch:
Lions forward Olivier Archambault leads the team with 49 points in 43 games played.
Stingrays forward Andrew Cherniwchan is his team's leading scorer with 40 points in 50 games played
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2022
- Hayden Hodgson Makes NHL Debut on Thursday for Philadelphia - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Carolina on My Mind: Lions' Southern Trek Continues - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Luchuk, Émond Return to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Open Two-Game Series at Home vs. Admirals - Reading Royals
- Round Two of Thunder, Steelheads in Boise Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Open Series Tonight in Toledo - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 25, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Ready to Melt Icemen in First of Two - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.