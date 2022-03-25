Carolina on My Mind: Lions' Southern Trek Continues

The Lions are in North Charleston, South Carolina to take on the Stingrays in game number one of a three-game series. It marks the first time this season that head coach Éric Bélanger and his players will be facing off against the South Carolinians. The Stingrays sport a 20-35-6 record (13th place in the Eastern Conference), while the Lions are currently 25-25-3 (9th place in the Eastern Conference).

The Lions' road trip began with a stop in Greenville, South Carolina for a game against the Swamp Rabbits. The home side garnered the two points in a tight contest that ended 2-1. The Lions were playing without William Leblanc, Cédric Montminy and Shawn St-Amant. Unfortunately, St-Amant will be lost to the team for the rest of the regular season as a result of being struck in the face with a puck.

The Lions hope to regain their winning ways when they hit the North Charleston Coliseum ice tonight. Puck drop against the South Carolina Stingrays is 7:05 p.m.

Players to watch:

Lions forward Olivier Archambault leads the team with 49 points in 43 games played.

Stingrays forward Andrew Cherniwchan is his team's leading scorer with 40 points in 50 games played

