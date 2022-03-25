Solar Bears Take 4-1 Win over Swamp Rabbits
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk let his presence be known for the Orlando Solar Bears (31-27-4-0) on Friday night, as the reigning ECHL scoring champion netted a goal and two assists to help Orlando top the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-26-4-3) by a 4-1 score at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears (.532) earned their second victory in as many nights, and have widened their points percentage lead on the Swamp Rabbits (.508) for the fourth-place seed in the South Division.
Luchuk, who had been with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack for the past three months, assisted on Tristin Langan's goal in the first period as Orlando opened the scoring with a 1-0 lead, then helped make it 3-1 later in the second period as he set up Tyler Bird. Luchuk completed his night when he buried a Langan rebound in the third period past John Lethemon.
Maxim Cajkovic scored the eventual game-winner in the second period, breaking a 1-1 tie for the Solar Bears.
Langan finished the night with a goal and an assist for Orlando.
Alexei Melnichuk picked up his second win in as many nights, making 30 saves for the Solar Bears.
1st Period
ORL Goal: Tristin Langan (14) at 5:15. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Kevin Lohan.
GRN Goal: Quinn Foreman (6) at 11:11.
SHOTS: ORL 16, GRN 7
2nd Period
ORL Goal: Maxim Cajkovic (6) at 1:21. Assisted by Ross Olsson and Chris Harpur.
ORL Goal: Tyler Bird (15) at 15:20. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk.
SHOTS: ORL 11, GRN 15
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (13) at 5:28. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Michael Brodzinski.
SHOTS: ORL 10, GRN 9
Goaltending
ORL: Alexei Melnichuk, 30-for-31
GRN: John Lethemon, 33-for-37
NOTABLES:
Orlando improved to 2-2-1-0 in the head-to-head series against Greenville this season, with two games remaining against each other.
Ross Olsson made his debut with the Solar Bears after he was acquired on Thursday in a trade with the Worcester Railers; Olsson assisted on Cajkovic's goal.
Langan had his team-leading 13th multi-point effort of the season; the Solar Bears are 12-0-1-0 when Langan has a multi-point outing; Langan now has a three-game point streak (2g-3a).
Orlando is now 21-2-1-0 when scoring four or more goals; and 27-10-2-0 when allowing three goals or fewer.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude the weekend when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by AdventHealth. Sunday's game also is a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.
