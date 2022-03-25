Americans Open Series Tonight in Toledo

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open a weekend series tonight in Ohio against the Toledo Walleye. Puck drop tonight is at 6:15 pm CST. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 5:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:15 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, March 30th vs. KC.

The Only Meeting Between the Two Clubs: The Americans beat the Walleye 3-1, on January 24th, 2015. Jamie Schaafsma, Gary Steffes and Rylan Schwartz were the Allen goal scorers that night. Riley Gill stopped 21-of-22 Walleye shots to get the win. Allen at Toledo Box Score, 1/24/15

Americans Sweep Wichita: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, completed the three-game sweep of the Wichita Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Two, third period goals led the Americans to victory. Jack Comb goal at 17:24 of the third period, his 19th of the season, was the game winner for Allen. Jackson Leppard added an empty net goal in the final minute to secure the Allen win. Neither team was able to score on the power play. Allen was 0-for-5, while Wichita went 0-for-2.

Luke Peressini Wins Goalie Award: Americans Rookie goalie Luke Peressini was named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week last week. He went 3-0 with three victories over Wichita. In Sunday's 3-1 win, he stopped 37-of -38 shots. Peressini leads the Americans in wins this year with eight (8-4-0). It was the first time in his professional career that the rookie won a weekly award.

Beaulieu with a BIG Week: Phil Beaulieu continued his hot play with a goal and an assist last Sunday, in the Americans 3-1 win over Wichita. He had six points last week and was a finalist for ECHL Player of the Week. He has a goal and an assist in his last two games.

Combs Nearing Two HUGE Milestones: Americans forward Jack Combs is approaching two big milestones in his career. He is two points away from 600 (598), and seven goals away from 300 for his professional career. Combs recently reached 300 assists (306).

Comparing Allen and Toledo:

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-12-2-0

Away: 12-12-4-1

Overall: 27-24-6-1

Last 10: 5-4-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Chad Costello

Assists: (40) Chad Costello

Points: (65) Chad Costello

+/-: (+21) Kris Myllari

PIM: (98) Spencer Asuchak

Toledo Walleye:

Home: 19-8-1-1

Road: 21-8-0-1

Overall: 40-16-1-2

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Toledo Walleye Team Leaders:

Goals: (21) Brandon Hawkins and John Albert

Assists: (45) TJ Hensick

Points: (65) TJ Hensick

+/-: (+25) TJ Hensick

PIM: (112) Cole Fraser.

