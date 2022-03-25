Fuel Drop First Game of the Weekend to Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of three games on the weekend, the Indy Fuel hosted their I-69 rival Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Jumping out to a three-goal lead in the first period, the Komets would hold on to their lead and eventually go on to win 5-2.

Although earning an early chance on the power play, the Fuel were held off by Komets goaltender Samuel Harvey. Fort Wayne would eventually score the first goal of the game when Will Graber snuck behind the Fuel defense and beat Justin Kapelmaster with a wrist shot. Scoring their second goal less than a minute later, Shawn Boudrais picked up a rebound and chipped the puck over the shoulder of Kapelmaster. Scoring his second goal of the game, Graber fired a wrist shot through the legs of Kapelmaster to give the Komets a 3-0 lead.

The Fuel would be the first team to score in the second period when Karl El-Mir pounced on a rebound and tucked it past Harvey to make the score 3-1. Responding with his third goal of the game, Will Graber drove home a rebound off the pad of Fuel goaltender Tom Aubrun. Indy would get outshot 7-6 by the Komets but ultimately, the Fuel would head to the locker room down by three.

Cutting Fort Wayne's lead to two goals, Bryan Lemos picked up a rebound in front of Harvey and tucked it past the Fort Wayne goaltender. Indy had two chances on the power play but weren't able to get anything past Harvey. Making the score 5-2, Anthony Petruzzelli fired a wrist shot off of a faceoff and it deflected past Aubrun.

