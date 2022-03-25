Molly Kauffman Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2021-22 Season
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Molly Kauffman has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year.
A fifth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School in Orlando, Ms. Kauffman received multiple nominations based on the individual connection she has developed with each of her students, along with her dedication, compassion and commitment.
"Being named Teacher of the Year is surreal for me, especially because of how difficult these last few years have been. I'm honored that so many people believe in me and know how passionate I am about my kids because that's really all it's about for me," Ms. Kauffman said. "They're the glue that holds my classroom together so shout out to my students, past and present, I love you all!"
As the Teacher of the Year, Ms. Kauffman will receive free Pizza Hut pizza for a year, along with in-game recognition and a suite at tonight's 7 p.m. game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
From November through March of the 2021-22 season, fans, students, parents and teachers could visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher was selected each month and received a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center as part of Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by First Watch and Deaf/Hard of Hearing Night.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2022
- Gladiators Ready to Begin Series in Black Hills - Atlanta Gladiators
- Molly Kauffman Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2021-22 Season - Orlando Solar Bears
- Grizzlies Gameday: Raabe Added to Roster, Captain Bradley Comes off IR - Utah Grizzlies
- Kile, Kim Headed Back to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Rush Legend Danny Battochio Added as Emergency Backup - Rapid City Rush
- Hayden Hodgson Makes NHL Debut on Thursday for Philadelphia - Wichita Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Atlanta - Rapid City Rush
- Carolina on My Mind: Lions' Southern Trek Continues - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Luchuk, Émond Return to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Royals Open Two-Game Series at Home vs. Admirals - Reading Royals
- Round Two of Thunder, Steelheads in Boise Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Open Series Tonight in Toledo - Allen Americans
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 25, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Blades Ready to Melt Icemen in First of Two - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Molly Kauffman Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2021-22 Season
- Luchuk, Émond Return to Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 25, 2022
- Solar Bears Move Back into Playoff Position with 4-3 OT Win
- Solar Bears Acquire Ross Olsson from Railers