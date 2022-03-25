Molly Kauffman Selected as Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year for 2021-22 Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears and their partners at Pizza Hut of Central Florida are proud to announce that Molly Kauffman has been selected as the Pizza Hut Teacher of the Year.

A fifth-grade teacher at Conway Elementary School in Orlando, Ms. Kauffman received multiple nominations based on the individual connection she has developed with each of her students, along with her dedication, compassion and commitment.

"Being named Teacher of the Year is surreal for me, especially because of how difficult these last few years have been. I'm honored that so many people believe in me and know how passionate I am about my kids because that's really all it's about for me," Ms. Kauffman said. "They're the glue that holds my classroom together so shout out to my students, past and present, I love you all!"

As the Teacher of the Year, Ms. Kauffman will receive free Pizza Hut pizza for a year, along with in-game recognition and a suite at tonight's 7 p.m. game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

From November through March of the 2021-22 season, fans, students, parents and teachers could visit OrlandoSolarBearsHockey.com/teacher to nominate a Teacher of the Month. One teacher was selected each month and received a $100 Pizza Hut gift card, along with in-game recognition and a suite at a Solar Bears home game.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center as part of Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by First Watch and Deaf/Hard of Hearing Night.

