Defenseman Jacob Friend Returns to Icemen from AHL

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that defenseman Jacob Friend as returned to the team from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

Friend, 24, returns to the Icemen where he has recorded eight points (2g, 6a) with 66 penalty minutes in 31 games this season. Friend appeared in 17 games with his recent call-up to Charlotte, registering two points (1g, 1a) with 33 penalty minutes.

Friend collected eight points (1g, 7a) with 101 penalty minutes in 44 games during his rookie campaign with the Icemen last season and quickly established himself as one the most physical defenders in the league.

Prior to joining the Icemen, Friend logged 14 points (3g, 11a) with 136 penalty minutes in 53 games played at St. Mary's University (USports) from 2018-2020. The 6-2, 205-pound blueliner totaled 63 points (9g, 54a) along with 266 penalty minutes in 166 appearances with the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2015-2018. The Bowmanville, Ontario resident captained Owen Sound during the 2017-18 season.

Friend is expected to be available to play this Friday and Saturday when the Icemen play host to the Florida Everblades at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time for both contests is set for 7:00 p.m.

