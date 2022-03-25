Growlers Get Best of Mariners 4-3
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their road winning streak to three games with an entertaining 4-3 win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Alex Kile opened the scoring for Maine just 1:43 into the first period as he took advantage of a turnover in the Growlers zone, showing good patience to round Angus Redmond and slide it home to make it 1-0 for the hosts.
James Melindy wasted little time replying for Newfoundland as the captain ripped one from the point 37 seconds after Kile's strike, beating everyone and finding the Mariners net to bring it to 1-1.
Ian McKinnon regained the lead for Maine two minutes later as he beat Redmond from the top of the circle to put the Mariners ahead 2-1 with 15:21 left in the first.
Newfoundland were once again quick to find a response as Zach O'Brien found all kinds of space alone in front of the Mariners goal and made no mistake to bring the tally to 2-2 with nine minutes left in the 1st - a score line which stayed true after the first 20 minutes.
After it looked as though the middle frame would be scoreless, Jeremy McKenna batted one past Jeremy Brodeur with 1.4 seconds left in the 2nd to give the Growlers a 3-2 lead going into the final 20 minutes of play.
Andrew Peski beat Redmond with a seeing eye shot with 5:41 remaining in regulation to tie things at 3-3 before Todd Skirving put the visitors ahead once again as he crashed home a rebound at the backdoor to make it 4-3 Growlers.
Newfoundland would hold on to secure a crucial 4-3 victory.
Quick Hits
Matt Hellickson notched three assists in this one.
Angus Redmond secured his first win of the season with Newfoundland.
These two square off once again at 7:30 pm NL time.
Three Stars
1. NFL - M. Hellickson
2. NFL - T. Skirving
3. MNE - T. Hinam
