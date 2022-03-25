Round Two of Thunder, Steelheads in Boise Tonight

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game road trip today with the second of three-straight contests at Idaho Central Arena against the Steelheads.

Idaho claimed the first meeting this week with a 7-4 win on Wednesday night. The win was the first for the Steelheads in regulation this season against the Thunder. The Steelheads have won their last two while Wichita is looking to snap a five-game losing skid.

Special teams played a key factor on Wednesday night with the Steelheads going 2-for-4 on the power play. Wichita was 1-for-4 on the man advantage. The Thunder are 6-for-22 this season against Idaho, good for a 27.3% clip. Idaho is 7-for-20 against Wichita, which puts them at 35%.

Idaho sits in third place with 67 points and a .540 winning percentage. Wichita is in seventh in the Mountain Division with 56 points and a .459 mark. The Thunder will need some help to get back into a playoff position, sitting nine points outside of the fourth and final playoff spot heading into tonight's game.

A.J. White leads Idaho with 59 points. Ryan Dmowski is second with 33. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 52 points. Peter Crinella is second with 46.

