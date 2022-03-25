Luchuk, Émond Return to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Aaron Luchuk has been returned to the club from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League following his release from a Professional Try-Out agreement with Hartford. Additionally, goaltender Zachary Émond has been reassigned to the Solar Bears from the AHL's San Jose Barracuda by the San Jose Sharks. Furthermore, the Solar Bears have placed forwards Timur Ibragimov, Fabrizio Ricci and Jake Transit, along with defenseman Andrew McLean on injured reserve.

Luchuk, 24, has 27 points (12g-15a) in 21 games for the Solar Bears this season, and represented the club at the 2022 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic in January. He appeared in 15 games with Hartford, tallying four points (2g-2a). Last season, Luchuk claimed the ECHL scoring title with 74 points (28g-46a) in 72 games for Orlando.

Émond, 21, has gone 6-4-0 in 11 appearances with the Solar Bears this season, with a 3.61 goals-against average and an .885 save percentage. He has also appeared in 10 AHL contests with the Barracuda, going 3-2-2 with a 3.95 GAA and a .885 save percentage.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by First Watch, and Deaf/Hard of Hearing Night.

