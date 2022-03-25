Lions Shutout by Stingrays in South Carolina

On Friday night the Lions faced off against the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time this season. It marked the first of three back-to-back-to-back games the teams will play this weekend.

There were several good scoring chances in the first period but only the Stingrays' Tariq Hammond was able to find success, beating Lions netminder Philippe Desrosiers. After 20 minutes of play the home team led 1-0.

The Stingrays extended their lead only nine seconds into the second period when Justin Florek scored to make it 2-0. Even though the action continued at a fast pace, there was no further scoring in the period, and the Stingrays entered the second intermission with a two-goal lead.

Jonny Evans made it a three-goal lead for the Stingrays when he scored at the 7:01 mark. Even though the Lions continued to press, they couldn't find the back of the Stingrays' net. Final score: Stingrays-3, Lions-0.

The Lions' next game is Saturday at North Charleston Coliseum for the second of three consecutive games against the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m.

