Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (30-27-4-0 / .525) battle the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (27-25-4-3 / .517) in the first of two weekend games tonight at 7 p.m at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Orlando snapped a five-game winless stretch on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Florida Everblades, jumping ahead of Greenville into fourth place in the South Division. Orlando needs to earn at least a point tonight to stay ahead of Greenville; the Swamp Rabbits earned a 2-1 win on Wednesday vs. Trois-Rivières.

Tonight's game is also Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by First Watch, and Deaf/Hard of Hearing Night.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Orlando is 1-2-1-0 against the Swamp Rabbits this season with three games remaining against Greenville.

Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears against the Swamp Rabbits with four points (1g-3a) in four games; the forward has 1g-2a in his last two contests.

Alexei Melnichuk is expected to get his second consecutive start after making 23 saves in his Solar Bears debut last night.

Ross Olsson, acquired from the Worcester Railers on Thursday, is expected to make his Solar Bears debut tonight; the forward is tied for second in the ECHL with 10 power-play goals.

The Solar Bears are 17-7-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Orlando is 13-4-2-0 when scoring a goal in the first period on home ice.

Greenville is paced by Liam Pecararo in scoring with 44 points (20g-24a). Evan Fitzpatrick has earned all three wins against Orlando for Greenville; the goaltender exited Wednesday's game against the Lions after the first period and did not return; Fitzpatrick was relieved in net by John Lethemon.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude the weekend when they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by AdventHealth. Sunday's game also is a VyStar Solar Bears Sunday. VyStar Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to the game - learn more by visiting vystarcu.org/solarbears.

