Blades Comeback Falters in 3-2 Loss

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Everblades (34-18-6-4) dropped the second straight game of their 3-in-3 road series on Friday night with a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Jacksonville Icemen (35-20-3-2) at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Unlike last night in Orlando, the Everblades started the game slow after allowing a goal from Ara Nazarian 2:54 into regulation. Jake Jaremko got Florida back on track 90 seconds later by burying a pass from Stefan Leblanc in front of the crease. The Blades saw a man-advantage on Nazarian's hooking minor but they were unable to break the 1-1 score before the first intermission.

In the second period, Nazarian hammered another shot home during an odd man rush to give Jacksonville the edge. Craig Martin earned his second assist of the evening as the score remained 2-1 after 40 minutes of action. The Everblades had 20 shots recorded at the break compared to the Icemen's 16.

Austin McEneny's first goal of the season secured the win for the Icemen as he knuckled a shot over Parker Gahagen's glove hand to make it 3-1 Jacksonville at 12:15. Kody McDonald (16:26) scored from the side of the net to bring the Blades within one, but the Icemen denied their remaining chances for a 3-2 win on home ground.

The Everblades will play their third game in as many days tomorrow evening against the Icemen. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm and the action will be covered on FloHockey.TV and http://www.mixlr.com/florida-everblades.

