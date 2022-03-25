Gladiators Ready to Begin Series in Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Atlanta Gladiators (38-19-3-1) take their two-game win streak on the road against the Rapid City Rush (31-21-4-4) tonight in the first matchup of a three-game series. The Gladiators and the Rush last met in the 2018-2019 season when Atlanta took two out of three games against Rapid City.

Scouting the Rush

Rapid City ranks second in the Mountain Division just behind the Utah Grizzlies. The Rush are 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games and are coming off a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks in which they took two of three games. Logan Nelson leads a balanced Rush offense with 52 points (19G-33A). Five skaters for Rapid City have recorded over 40 points this season. Lucas Parik has been strong in net for the Rush this season and has tabbed a 13-7-3-3 record, 2.56 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators rallied back from a 4-0 deficit last Sunday and scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Jacksonville Icemen 5-4 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mike Turner scored the game-winner in overtime for Atlanta.

Bates Enlists with Gladiators

The Gladiators signed rookie forward Peter Bates to a Standard Player Contract on Mar. 22. Bates led all of NCAA Division III in scoring this season with 58 points (20G-38A) in 31 games while playing at St. Norbert University underneath Assistant Coach Andy Brandt. Brandt skated six seasons for the Gladiators and currently ranks fifth in all-time Gladiators points and assists, fourth in goals, and second in games played. The 6-foot forward was named the NCHA Player of the Year.

Killers

The Gladiators have only allowed three power-play goals in their last 13 games dating back to Feb. 20 against Greenville, including a 5-for-6 effort on Sunday against Jacksonville. Atlanta is 43 for its last 46 on the kill in that span, holding the opposition's power play scoreless at a 93.5% clip. The Glads are almost perfect in their last six games on the kill going 20-for-21 in that stretch. The Atlanta penalty kill has climbed up to sixth in the ECHL rankings at 83.3%. The Gladiators' own the league's best kill on home ice at 87.6% while their road mark ranks 20th at 78.4%.

Chasing Division Title

The Gladiators are chasing their first division title since the 2012-2013 season. The Glads' franchise has finished atop the division three times before: 2012-2013, 2011-2012, and 2005-2006. Head Coach Jeff Pyle's last division title with the Gladiators came with the 2005-2006 team that reached the Kelly Cup Finals and fell to the Alaska Aces.

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 25 at 9:05 PM ET

WHERE: The Monument Ice Arena - Rapid City, S.D.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Rapid City Rush

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

